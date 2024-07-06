In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bollywood action-thriller 'Kill' has made a promising start at the box office, earning ₹1.25cr on its opening day despite competition from the blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

'Kill' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: Karan-Guneet's 'Kill' makes a decent start; mints ₹1.25cr

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Jul 06, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's highly-anticipated action-thriller Kill finally hit theaters on Friday under the direction of Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. Touted as "India's most violent film ever," the movie, featuring Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and newcomer Lakshya, made a decent debut, earning ₹1.25cr in India. Notably, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, where it was first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

'Kill' recorded 12.28% occupancy rates

Amid stiff competition from the blockbuster of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, Kill debuted with a 12.28% Hindi occupancy on Friday, per Sacnilk. The action-thriller follows an Indian Army commando navigating knife-wielding thieves on a New Delhi-bound train as he strives to rescue his beloved from a forced engagement. Meanwhile, Prabhas's film raked in ₹16.7cr on Friday (Day 9), underscoring the intense competition at the box office.

'Kill' gains international recognition, set for Hollywood adaptation

Kill, set almost entirely on a train, has been picked up by Lionsgate Pictures for distribution in North America. The film was released on over 1,000 screens on Thursday (July 4), American Independence Day, where it received high praise. Furthermore, it is set to be adapted into a Hollywood film by Chad Stahelski—the director of John Wick—and Lionsgate Pictures. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski remarked.

'Kill' enjoys solo run, next releases awaited

Kill is the only Bollywood release this week after Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was postponed and shifted to August 2. Despite its adult rating due to extreme gore content, the film is expected to enjoy a week-long solo run at the box office. The next major releases are Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, and Shankar's action epic Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan—both scheduled for July 12.