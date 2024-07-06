In brief Simplifying... In brief The TV series 'Arkham Asylum', initially set in the Batman universe, has hit a creative roadblock and won't be moving forward at Max.

Despite this, other Batman-related projects like 'The Penguin' series and 'The Batman Part II' are progressing, with the former premiering in September.

Meanwhile, DC's film and TV universe is getting a reboot with new projects like a Superman film and a Green Lantern TV series, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Arkham Asylum' TV series put on hold

'Arkham Asylum': Antonio Campos's series not moving forward at Max

By Tanvi Gupta 12:32 pm Jul 06, 202412:32 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Arkham Asylum TV series, set within Matt Reeves's The Batman universe, has been halted at Max, as reported by Variety. Antonio Campos, who joined the project as writer and showrunner in October 2022, will not continue with his version of the show. Despite this development, a new project based in Gotham City's infamous asylum could potentially be developed in the future.

Development shifts

Series's initial plans and subsequent changes

The series, announced in July 2020, aimed to delve into the underbelly of the Gotham police department, echoing the world of The Batman. However, the path became riddled with creative detours. Terrence Winter was first attached to write and executive produce but left due to creative differences in November 2020. Joe Barton, creator of Giri/Haji, was then brought on board but eventually parted ways with Warner Bros.

Show's evolution

Reeves's vision and DC Universe reboot

In a 2022 interview, Reeves likened the evolving show to a "horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham." However, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios shortly after, announcing a rebooted film and television universe. Gunn clarified in December 2023 social media posts that the show was still under development but would be set within this new DC Universe (DCU), not within the world of The Batman.

Ongoing productions

Other projects in Reeves's 'Batman' universe progressing

Despite the halt of Arkham Asylum, other projects within Reeves's Batman world are advancing. The Penguin, a crime drama series featuring Colin Ferrell reprising his role as the titular supervillain, is set to premiere on Max in September. Additionally, work continues on The Batman Part II, although its release date has been postponed from October 2025 to October 2026.

New projects

Gunn and Safran's DC Universe relaunch

Gunn and Safran are currently working on relaunching DC's interconnected film and TV universe. Production is underway on a new Superman film starring David Corenswet, among other projects. A Green Lantern TV series has also been greenlit, but it will be branded as an HBO original rather than Max, as revealed by HBO & Max boss Casey Bloys in June.