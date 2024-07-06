In brief Simplifying... In brief Melasma, a common skin disorder causing brown or blue-gray patches, often affects pregnant women due to hormonal changes.

It's harmless and usually fades naturally, but can be exacerbated by sun exposure.

To manage it, avoid the sun and use sunscreen with zinc oxide, iron oxide, and titanium dioxide.

Diagnosis may involve a dermatologist consultation and possibly a biopsy to rule out other conditions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mandy Moore reveals pregnancy-induced melasma diagnosis

Mandy Moore reveals pregnancy-induced melasma diagnosis; know what it means

By Isha Sharma 12:24 pm Jul 06, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Mandy Moore recently disclosed her diagnosis of a skin condition called 'melasma' via Instagram. The 40-year-old has developed the condition during her ongoing third pregnancy, leading her to seek treatment. Melasma is a common skin disorder that frequently occurs during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. Characterized by 'brown or blue-gray patches,' or freckle-like spots on the skin, it's often referred to as the 'mask of pregnancy.' Here's more about it.

Skin condition

Understanding melasma: Causes and common symptoms

Melasma is a result of an overproduction of cells that color the skin, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Despite its 'brown or blue-gray patches' appearance, it is harmless and usually fades away naturally. The condition primarily affects areas like the cheeks, chin, nose, upper lip, and forehead but can also appear on arms, neck, and back or any part exposed to sunlight. This sun exposure often exacerbates melasma during summer months.

Pregnancy concerns

Melasma in pregnancy: Hormonal influence and diagnosis

Pregnant women are more prone to melasma due to increased levels of hormones estrogen and progesterone. Despite its prevalence among expectant mothers, melasma is not contagious, nor does it cause pain, discomfort, or itchiness. Diagnosis involves a consultation with a dermatologist who examines the face and skin closely. Due to symptom similarities with other skin conditions, a quick biopsy may be performed by the doctor to rule out cancer and other diseases.

Timing

The condition is likely to occur during second, third trimester

Per Healthline, "Melasma may start at any point in your pregnancy, though it most commonly begins in the second or third trimester. Again, there are a variety of factors at play when it comes to darkening pigment." "Your skin color and type may make this condition more or less noticeable. How much you're out in the sun or even the time of year when you're pregnant may also affect when you first notice it."

In numbers

How common is the problem?

According to Cleveland Clinic, "Melasma is a very common skin disorder, especially among pregnant women." "15% to 50% of pregnant women get it. Between 1.5% and 33% of the population may get melasma and it happens more often during a woman's reproductive years, and rarely happens during puberty. It usually starts between 20 and 40 years of age." "Fairer-skinned people are less likely to be affected by melasma than those with darker brown skin or those who tan well."

Skin care

Effective treatment options for melasma

The most effective treatment for melasma reportedly involves avoiding sun exposure and using specific medications on affected areas. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends patients with melasma to use sunscreen containing zinc oxide, iron oxide, and titanium dioxide for optimal protection. This approach helps manage the condition and prevent its worsening, especially during the summer months when sunlight exposure is at its peak.