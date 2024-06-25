In brief Simplifying... In brief "Ishq Vishk Rebound", a modern take on complex relationships, is struggling at the box office with a mere 10.15% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Despite competition from earlier releases, the film, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, is facing a tough road ahead with the upcoming release of "Kalki 2898 AD".

The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2003 hit "Ishq Vishq", stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' box office collection: Day 4

Box office: 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' stumbles on Monday; struggles continue

By Tanvi Gupta 01:50 pm Jun 25, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The Hindi romantic drama, Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan, experienced a further decline in box office collections on its fourth day of release. After a slow start with earnings of ₹1cr, ₹1.2cr, and ₹1.4cr on the first three days respectively, the film's earnings dropped to just ₹38 lakh on Monday. This decline brings the total collection to less than ₹4cr, as reported by Sacnilk.

On Monday, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.15%, with a maximum in Chennai (20%). The film is currently contending with earlier releases: the three-week-old Munjya and the almost two-week-old Chandu Champion. The horror comedy has amassed over ₹85cr in India thus far, while Kartik Aaryan's film crossed the ₹50cr mark within 11 days. Given the daily earnings of Ishq Vishk Rebound, it seems unlikely to sustain its position once Kalki 2898 AD hits theaters on Thursday.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' sticks to old template

The film, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films Limited, attempts to depict the complexities of modern relationships. A spiritual sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishq (starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala), the film follows the story of four friends and their complex love lives. The Gen Z version of the chaotic relationship drama also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.