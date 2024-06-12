Next Article

What's the story Farah Khan, a celebrated choreographer in Bollywood, recently reminisced about her experience choreographing a song for the 1992 hit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In a conversation with Radio Nasha, she revealed that the timeless classic Pehla Nasha—featuring Pooja Bedi—was initially assigned to the late Saroj Khan. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Saroj had to leave and Khan was asked to step in. She also revealed that Bedi's Marilyn Monroe-like pose led to a surprising incident.

Song assignment

'Pehla Nasha' was Khan's first film song as a choreographer

Khan—who had previously choreographed several shows—was given the task of overseeing a film's song. She was asked to take over by director Mansoor Khan, who was concerned about the losses due to Saroj's sudden departure. Khan requested a day to rework the song's concept and introduced a slow motion to give it a dreamy feel. It was then that Khan envisioned Bedi in a Monroe-inspired avatar, standing on top of a car with a fan blowing her skirt from below.

On-set incident

'First time I saw what a thong looks like': Khan

Khan revealed that during the first take of the song, Bedi failed to hold her skirt down as instructed by her, causing a spot boy to faint. "In the first shot, there was a spot boy holding the fan and when the fan was switched on, Pooja didn't hold her skirt down and the spot boy fainted." "That is the first time I saw what a thong looks like. Pooja was bindass, she didn't care," Khan humorously recalled.

About the film

On this note, we revisit 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

The 1992 film, directed by Mansoor, was a romantic drama set against a sports backdrop. It featured Aamir Khan, Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, and Deepak Tijori in leading roles. The plot revolves around a high-stakes cycle race between two schools and the triumph of an underdog. The film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, was a major success, with Pehla Nasha—crooned by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam—becoming an iconic love song.