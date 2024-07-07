In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent interview, actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya hinted at a potential collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking fan excitement.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal suggest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

What's the story In a recent interview, Kill actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal suggested a potential collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Lakshya—who made his feature debut in Kill—expressed his admiration for Khan, referring to him as an "institution" and "magic." Juyal also praised Khan's ability to make everyone feel significant. However, when the conversation turned toward a professional collaboration, Lakshya playfully interrupted Juyal, indicating they weren't permitted to discuss it further.

During the interview with Fever FM, Lakshya expressed profound admiration for Khan, stating that if he could become even "10% of what Khan is," he would consider himself successful. Juyal echoed this sentiment by emphasizing Khan's unique ability to make everyone feel important, even in a room filled with hundreds of people. He added that this quality has made them fans of the Bollywood superstar. Both actors also mentioned that Khan always showed respect to everyone he met.

The conversation took an intriguing turn when Juyal began to hint at a professional collaboration with Khan, stating, "Humne sath matlab kaam...(We worked together...)" However, Lakshya quickly interrupted him, stating they weren't allowed to discuss it further. This playful interruption has sparked speculation about their future work with Bollywood's King Khan. Despite the absence of concrete details, fans are eagerly anticipating what could be a significant collaboration ahead.

Meanwhile, both actors are currently basking in the success of Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the film has been dubbed "India's most violent film ever." Since its release on Friday, Kill has grossed ₹3.15cr in India within two days. The movie unfolds as a train journey to New Delhi turns into a battleground, pitting a pair of commandos against an army of invading bandits.