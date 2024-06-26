In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2024.

What's the story The highly anticipated release of Varun Dhawan's action film, Baby John, has been locked for December 25 this year, announced the makers on Wednesday. Apart from Dhawan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh and marks the Bollywood debut of the latter. It was earlier slated for a May 31 release but was then postponed due to pending production work.

Baby John, directed by A. Kaleeswaran, also known as Kalees, and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Priya Atlee, promises to be a masala entertainer with high-octane action sequences. This film marks Dhawan's first collaboration with Atlee, who recently tasted success with the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan. Earlier, Dhawan called the film "one of the hardest shoots" he has ever been a part of.

There are heavy speculations that Baby John is the Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If these rumors are true, the film will follow a former cop who assumes a new identity to protect his family. This gripping cop drama would mark Dhawan's first portrayal of a police officer. Looking ahead, Dhawan is awaiting the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny and also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline.