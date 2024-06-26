Decoding the mystery behind Isha Ambani's Schiaparelli's twin robot babies
Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, recently showcased a tech-fusion look at her brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania recently shared an image of Isha donning a custom-designed strapless dress from Schiaparelli's spring 2024 couture collection, accessorized with twin robot babies. The images sparked curiosity online: What do these bionic dolls represent? Let's delve deeper.
Schiaparelli's robot babies: A nod to tech nostalgia
The Schiaparelli robot babies were designed as a tribute to the early 2000s technology and 1990s tech nostalgia. Isha's dress featured a square neckline, a metallic bustier with tassel embellishments, a velvet skirt, and a midi-length hem. The figure-hugging silhouette was completed with heels, bracelets, dainty ear studs, and a sleek ponytail. The twin robot babies served as unique accessories to this custom look and reportedly represented Isha's twins—Krishna and Aadiya Piramal.
The origin of Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory
The robot baby accessory was first introduced by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry during the Spring 2024 couture collection at Paris Fashion Week. This unique accessory was embellished with Swarovski crystals, old batteries, electronic chips, flip phones and other electronic waste from the pre-iPhone era. While the specific elements used for Isha's custom look were not disclosed, it appears to be an inspired version of this original design.
Celebrities who embraced Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory
Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory has also been sported by other celebrities. Rihanna carried the haute couture baby for a magazine photoshoot, styling it with a white silk faille skirt and bare upper body. Model Maggie Maurer introduced the bionic baby to the world during the Schiaparelli Spring show, where it was constructed of silver and green electronic panels, pearl-encrusted circuit boards, broken cables, wires and Swarovski crystals. Fredrik Robertsson also debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week holding the robot baby.