In brief Simplifying... In brief Isha Ambani's unique fashion statement at a recent event featured Schiaparelli's robot baby accessories, a tribute to 90s tech nostalgia.

First introduced by Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, during the Spring 2024 couture collection, these robot babies are adorned with Swarovski crystals and electronic waste from the pre-iPhone era.

Celebrities like Rihanna and model Maggie Maurer have also embraced this quirky accessory, adding a touch of star appeal to the trend. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Isha Ambani's tech-fusion look in Italy takes internet by storm

Decoding the mystery behind Isha Ambani's Schiaparelli's twin robot babies

By Tanvi Gupta 02:08 pm Jun 26, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, recently showcased a tech-fusion look at her brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania recently shared an image of Isha donning a custom-designed strapless dress from Schiaparelli's spring 2024 couture collection, accessorized with twin robot babies. The images sparked curiosity online: What do these bionic dolls represent? Let's delve deeper.

Retro tribute

Schiaparelli's robot babies: A nod to tech nostalgia

The Schiaparelli robot babies were designed as a tribute to the early 2000s technology and 1990s tech nostalgia. Isha's dress featured a square neckline, a metallic bustier with tassel embellishments, a velvet skirt, and a midi-length hem. The figure-hugging silhouette was completed with heels, bracelets, dainty ear studs, and a sleek ponytail. The twin robot babies served as unique accessories to this custom look and reportedly represented Isha's twins—Krishna and Aadiya Piramal.

Fashion debut

The origin of Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory

The robot baby accessory was first introduced by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry during the Spring 2024 couture collection at Paris Fashion Week. This unique accessory was embellished with Swarovski crystals, old batteries, electronic chips, flip phones and other electronic waste from the pre-iPhone era. While the specific elements used for Isha's custom look were not disclosed, it appears to be an inspired version of this original design.

Star appeal

Celebrities who embraced Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory

Schiaparelli's robot baby accessory has also been sported by other celebrities. Rihanna carried the haute couture baby for a magazine photoshoot, styling it with a white silk faille skirt and bare upper body. Model Maggie Maurer introduced the bionic baby to the world during the Schiaparelli Spring show, where it was constructed of silver and green electronic panels, pearl-encrusted circuit boards, broken cables, wires and Swarovski crystals. Fredrik Robertsson also debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week holding the robot baby.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video here