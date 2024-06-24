In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Bad Newz' teases a unique plot involving a rare phenomenon where twins have different fathers, sparking fan curiosity.

Ananya Panday may make a cameo as a film star with an intriguing connection to Dimri's chef character.

Post 'Bad Newz', Kaushal and Dimri have exciting projects lined up, including Kaushal's 'Love and War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Dimri's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's 'Bad Newz' set for July 19 release

Triptii-Vicky-Ammy drop hilarious clips hinting at 'Bad Newz' trailer 'soon'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:53 pm Jun 24, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk took to their Instagram accounts on Monday to share humorous videos, hinting at the upcoming trailer for their film Bad Newz. The videos possibly contain spoilers about the movie's theme and narrative. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on July 19. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari.

Movie theme

'Bad Newz' plot teased as 'once-in-a-Billion funny situation'

The exact plot of Bad Newz remains undisclosed, but earlier reports hint at a storyline involving "heteropaternal superfecundation"—a rare phenomenon where a woman conceives twins with different fathers. In April, ﻿Johar teased the film's release on Instagram, describing it as a situation that is "once-in-a-billion funny" and inspired by true events. This unique theme has piqued the curiosity of fans awaiting the trailer release.

Casting news

Is Ananya Panday a part of 'Bad Newz'?

Ananya Panday might have a cameo role in Bad Newz. Earlier, the Times of India reported that the film might feature Panday as a popular film star who has an intriguing relationship with Dimri's character, a chef. Filming for Panday's scenes commenced in May. The filming, conducted at a luxurious five-star hotel in Juhu, captured Panday's character amid a flurry of paparazzi and fans.

Future projects

Kaushal and Dimri's upcoming projects post 'Bad Newz'

Professionally, Kaushal will be seen next in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna and also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in his future projects. The latter film stars Kaushal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Dimri has several films lined up after Bad Newz, including Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.