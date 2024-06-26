Vashu Bhagnani hasn't paid ₹33L to 'Mission Raniganj' director: Report
Vashu Bhagnani and his production house, Pooja Entertainment, are facing fresh allegations of non-payment to Tinu Suresh Desai, the director of their film Mission Raniganj. Per a Zoom report, Desai has not received payment since the film's release in October 2023. The outstanding amount owed to him is reportedly around ₹33 lakh. This recent allegation comes after Bhagnani dismissed rumors about his company being sold to clear a ₹250cr debt.
Desai lodged complaint, FWICE confirmed the investigation
Following the non-payment, Desai reportedly lodged a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors's Association. The matter has now been escalated to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for further investigation. A source told the portal that Bhagnani had promised via email to clear the dues by July 31. Ashok Dubey—General Secretary of FWICE—confirmed this information and added, "In fact, some amount to technicians also remains outstanding same as Desai."
Desai didn't deny the speculations
When asked about the non-payment allegations, Desai responded with "Ab main aur kya bolun?" (What more can I say?). However, neither Bhagnani nor Jackky Bhagnani have responded on this matter yet. Meanwhile, in response to rumors about his office space being sold, Bhagnani previously clarified, "The building (office space) that people are talking about hasn't been sold to anyone, it belongs to me even now. We are only redeveloping it into a tower that will house luxury homes."
Bhagnani's production house faces box-office failures
Bhagnani's production house has experienced a series of box-office failures including the recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bell Bottom, Ganapath, and Mission Raniganj. Despite these setbacks, Bhagnani remains optimistic about his company's future. He recently said, "I am already onto my next project. I am working on an animation series, which is going to be pitched on a grand scale."