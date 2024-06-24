Janhvi Kapoor's political-thriller 'Ulajh' sets new release date: August 2
Mark your calendars as Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film Ulajh is now slated for an August 2 release, as confirmed by the actor on her Instagram account. The movie, produced by Junglee Pictures, features Kapoor in the role of a young IFS officer caught up in a perilous conspiracy. Directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film was originally slated to hit theaters on July 5.
'Ulajh' plot and star-studded cast revealed
Ulajh traces the story of an IFS officer from a distinguished family of patriots, who finds herself ensnared in a dangerous personal conspiracy while stationed far from home. The script is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. The film boasts an impressive cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, and Jitendra Joshi.
Take a look at the announcement post here
Earlier, a tantalizing teaser offered glimpses of riveting Kapoor
In April, a tantalizing 50-second teaser of Ulajh was released, offering glimpses of Kapoor as Suhana—a graceful diplomat who moonlights as a conniving spy. The clip hinted at Suhana's betrayal of her nation, with a voiceover revealing the high stakes of her missions. In a dramatic twist, Suhana declares that the only way to atone for her deception is by sacrificing a life or taking one. The teaser showcases her engaging in high-stakes espionage, from honey-trapping adversaries to eliminating enemies.
Kapoor and Saria shared excitement for 'Ulajh'
Kapoor, who is recognized for her performances in women-centric films, previously expressed her enthusiasm about Ulajh. She stated, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone." Director Saria also conveyed his thrill about the project, stating, "In Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it's going to be a treat for audiences."
Meanwhile, Kapoor has multiple releases in the lineup
Kapoor is fresh off the success of her sports drama film Mr & Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is next set to make her Telugu cinema debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara, slated for a September 27 release. Additionally, Kapoor will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—backed by Karan Johar—scheduled for release next year.