In brief Simplifying... In brief Janhvi Kapoor's political-thriller 'Ulajh' is set to release on August 2.

The film, which follows the story of a diplomat turned spy, features Kapoor in a role that pushes her out of her comfort zone.

Kapoor, fresh from her recent success in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', also has other projects lined up, including her Telugu cinema debut in 'Devara' and a role in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ulajh' release date confirmed

Janhvi Kapoor's political-thriller 'Ulajh' sets new release date: August 2

By Tanvi Gupta 02:59 pm Jun 24, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Mark your calendars as Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film Ulajh is now slated for an August 2 release, as confirmed by the actor on her Instagram account. The movie, produced by Junglee Pictures, features Kapoor in the role of a young IFS officer caught up in a perilous conspiracy. Directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film was originally slated to hit theaters on July 5.

Film synopsis

'Ulajh' plot and star-studded cast revealed

Ulajh traces the story of an IFS officer from a distinguished family of patriots, who finds herself ensnared in a dangerous personal conspiracy while stationed far from home. The script is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. The film boasts an impressive cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, and Jitendra Joshi.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Teaser

Earlier, a tantalizing teaser offered glimpses of riveting Kapoor

In April, a tantalizing 50-second teaser of Ulajh was released, offering glimpses of Kapoor as Suhana—a graceful diplomat who moonlights as a conniving spy. The clip hinted at Suhana's betrayal of her nation, with a voiceover revealing the high stakes of her missions. In a dramatic twist, Suhana declares that the only way to atone for her deception is by sacrificing a life or taking one. The teaser showcases her engaging in high-stakes espionage, from honey-trapping adversaries to eliminating enemies.

Anticipation

Kapoor and Saria shared excitement for 'Ulajh'

Kapoor, who is recognized for her performances in women-centric films, previously expressed her enthusiasm about Ulajh. She stated, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone." Director Saria also conveyed his thrill about the project, stating, "In Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it's going to be a treat for audiences."

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Kapoor has multiple releases in the lineup

Kapoor is fresh off the success of her sports drama film Mr & Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is next set to make her Telugu cinema debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara, slated for a September 27 release. Additionally, Kapoor will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—backed by Karan Johar—scheduled for release next year.