The highly anticipated sci-fi action drama, 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, is creating a buzz.

The film, touted as India's most expensive with a budget of ₹600cr, has already made a mark in North America with $3M from pre-sales and day-one earnings.

Rumors suggest that Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur may make cameo appearances as Prabhas's parents.

Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma to make cameo appearance in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD': Ram Gopal Varma may make cameo appearance

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Jun 25, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Renowned director Ram Gopal Varma is reportedly slated for a guest role in Nag Ashwin's forthcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, set to hit the screens this Thursday. An insider source disclosed to TOI, "RGV has a cameo in the film and it is a small one." Per heavy speculation, the movie will also include brief appearances from director S. S. Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda, both closely associated with the production team.

Other cameos

Other actors are also expected to make guest appearances

Apart from the main cast of Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, there are rumors that Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur will make cameo appearances as Prabhas's parents in the sci-fi film. If true, this potential casting would mark their second collaboration, following their work together in the 2022 film Sita Ramam.

Anticipation building

'Kalki 2898 AD' stirs excitement, achieves pre-release milestones

The sci-fi action drama has already generated significant buzz among fans. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It has already made a substantial impact in North America, grossing $3M from pre-sales and day-one earnings. This achievement makes it the fastest Indian film to reach this figure in North America. It is expected to earn around ₹200cr worldwide on Thursday.

Big release

It is touted as India's most expensive film

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled for release in multiple languages and special formats including 3D, 4DX, and IMAX. With a reported staggering budget of ₹600cr, it is being hailed as the most expensive film ever produced in India. This massive investment is evident in the high-quality visuals and intricate details showcased in the two trailers released by the makers.