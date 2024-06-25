In brief Simplifying... In brief Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, publicly came out as queer and introduced her girlfriend, known for her high-glamor photoshoots for brands like Versace and Chloe.

Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa comes out as queer; introduces girlfriend

What's the story Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of acclaimed Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, has publicly come out as queer. The 33-year-old actor, recognized for her role in HBO's The Gilded Age, shared her first official photos with partner Anna Blundell on Instagram. "Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era," she wrote in the caption. Notably, the announcement coincided with mother Streep's 75th birthday on Saturday (June 22).

Social response

Jacobson's Instagram post garnered support and celebrations

Jacobson's post received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, with actor Ariana DeBose commenting "LIVE queen!" and Derek Blasberg wishing, "Happy pride." One fan highlighted the timing, writing, "COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM'S BIRTHDAY IS ICONIC." Jacobson also posted a series of photos on June 5, including another selfie of the couple. In this one, they were pictured in an elevator, with Blundell's face visible while Jacobson's phone covered her own. "Cute spring things," she captioned the post.

Relationship details

Jacobson's partner Blundell and their Instagram interactions

To note, Blundell, known for producing high-glamor photoshoots for brands such as Versace and Chloe, had featured Jacobson on her Instagram account in December. In response to Blundell's post, Jacobson commented "OMFG ILYSM," shorthand for "Oh my god I love you so much." Blundell reciprocated with "ily," internet shorthand for "I love you." Their affectionate exchange on social media hinted at their close bond well before their public announcement.

Career highlights

Jacobson's career and insights on 'The Gilded Age'

Jacobson, a Yale School of Drama graduate, began her career in theater before transitioning to screen roles. Since 2022, she has portrayed Marian Brook, a socially conscious socialite in The Gilded Age. Her performance earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jacobson shared about the upcoming third season of The Gilded Age, saying it will be "a continuation of the same delicious drama."