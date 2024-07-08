Inside pictures: Radiant Radhika joins Anant for 'grah shanti pooja'
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on Friday, with pre-wedding festivities already underway in Mumbai. After a splendid star-studded sangeet ceremony last week, the families of the groom and bride-to-be recently gathered for a Grah Shanti Pooja, a traditional Hindu ceremony preceding the wedding. Images from the event have surfaced online, featuring a radiant Merchant accompanied by her sister and performers like singer Vishal Mishra.
Traditional attire and performances highlighted pre-wedding 'pooja'
The Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Pooja marked the beginning of Ambani and Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Merchant looked stunning in a white and golden-colored Malayali-style saree, complemented by minimal makeup and elegant gold jewelry. Her Maharashtrian nose ring and a vibrant red bindi added to her graceful appearance. Meanwhile, Ambani donned a red kurta with a golden jacket. The ceremony was organized by the Merchants at their Mumbai residence.
Merchant sisters captured sharing a beautiful moment with each other
Wedding itinerary shared, traditional dress codes expected
The couple's wedding itinerary has been made public on social media. The Shubh Vivaah or auspicious wedding is scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, with guests expected to follow a Indian traditional dress code. Post-wedding events include a Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings) ceremony on Saturday and a Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on Sunday, both requiring specific Indian dress codes.
Star-studded 'sangeet' and 'mameru' kicked off celebrations
The pre-wedding festivities commenced with a mameru ceremony (a Gujarati tradition) on July 4, followed by a star-studded sangeet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The sangeet featured a power-pact performance by international artist including Justin Bieber, and Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, who set the stage on fire with their moves. A special celebration for the couple is also planned for Wednesday (July 10).