In brief Simplifying... In brief The pre-wedding celebrations for Ambani and Merchant have begun with a Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Pooja, held at the Merchant's Mumbai residence.

The couple's wedding is set for Friday at the Jio World Centre, followed by post-wedding events over the weekend.

The pre-wedding festivities included a star-studded sangeet featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pre-wedding festivities begin for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Inside pictures: Radiant Radhika joins Anant for 'grah shanti pooja'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Jul 08, 202410:58 am

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on Friday, with pre-wedding festivities already underway in Mumbai. After a splendid star-studded sangeet ceremony last week, the families of the groom and bride-to-be recently gathered for a Grah Shanti Pooja, a traditional Hindu ceremony preceding the wedding. Images from the event have surfaced online, featuring a radiant Merchant accompanied by her sister and performers like singer Vishal Mishra.

Ceremony details

Traditional attire and performances highlighted pre-wedding 'pooja'

The Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Pooja marked the beginning of Ambani and Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Merchant looked stunning in a white and golden-colored Malayali-style saree, complemented by minimal makeup and elegant gold jewelry. Her Maharashtrian nose ring and a vibrant red bindi added to her graceful appearance. Meanwhile, Ambani donned a red kurta with a golden jacket. The ceremony was organized by the Merchants at their Mumbai residence.

Twitter Post

Merchant sisters captured sharing a beautiful moment with each other

Event schedule

Wedding itinerary shared, traditional dress codes expected

The couple's wedding itinerary has been made public on social media. The Shubh Vivaah or auspicious wedding is scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, with guests expected to follow a Indian traditional dress code. Post-wedding events include a Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings) ceremony on Saturday and a Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on Sunday, both requiring specific Indian dress codes.

Pre-wedding events

Star-studded 'sangeet' and 'mameru' kicked off celebrations

The pre-wedding festivities commenced with a mameru ceremony (a Gujarati tradition) on July 4, followed by a star-studded sangeet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The sangeet featured a power-pact performance by international artist including Justin Bieber, and Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, who set the stage on fire with their moves. A special celebration for the couple is also planned for Wednesday (July 10).