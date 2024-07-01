In brief Simplifying... In brief At her recent Dublin concert, Taylor Swift experienced a stage malfunction but handled it with grace, thanks to her backup dancer Jan Ravnik.

Swift also shared how Ireland influenced her Grammy-winning album 'Folklore', and paid tribute to Irish culture with a flag-inspired outfit and native language shout-out.

Taylor Swift gets stuck midair during concert

Taylor Swift gets stuck on sky-high stage during Dublin concert

By Tanvi Gupta 10:16 am Jul 01, 202410:16 am

What's the story Pop sensation Taylor Swift encountered a stage malfunction during her second Eras Tour concert in Dublin on Saturday (June 29). While performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, part of the new album Tortured Poets Department segment, she was left stranded midair on a raised platform at Aviva Stadium. The platform, designed to retract into the stage, failed to do so, leaving Swift stuck in place.

Swift and backup dancer handled stage malfunction in style!

Despite the technical hiccup, Swift and her backup dancer Jan Ravnik managed the situation with professionalism. As soon as Ravnik's platform reached the ground, he promptly assisted the Bad Blood songstress, as she grinned down at him. Fans captured footage of him helping her down from the malfunctioning structure smoothly. Once both were safely on stage, they resumed their routine, swiftly regaining their formation before The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived bridge.

Meanwhile, Swift shared insights on Grammy-winning album 'Folklore'

Meanwhile, during the same concert, Swift shared insights about her Grammy-winning 2020 album Folklore. She revealed to the audience that Ireland played a significant role in shaping this fantasy-inspired COVID-19 pandemic-era album. "Folklore in general, just belongs in Ireland," she stated. Swift further explained how the album allowed her to experiment with a different style of songwriting, featuring more linear narratives and characters who "fall in love and get their hearts broken."

Swift's Dublin concert celebrated Irish culture

Swift's first Dublin show on Saturday also paid tribute to Irish culture. Backup dancer Kameron Saunders gave a shout-out in Ireland's native language during the performance of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together from Swift's album Red. Additionally, Swift honored Ireland by wearing an outfit inspired by the country's flag—an orange crop top and ombre green skirt. Notably, the recent Dublin concerts are her first since her 2018 debut at Croke Park during the Reputation Stadium Tour.

Swift's past visit to Ireland and future tour plans

Swift visited Ireland in 2021 to support then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn during his filming of Conversations with Friends. Fans speculate that this trip is referenced in Swift's track Sweet Nothing from her 2022 album Midnights, with lyrics pondering, "Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?" (Some scenes for Conversations with Friends were filmed in Bray, a town in County Wicklow, Ireland). After her Dublin concerts, Swift will continue her Eras Tour in Amsterdam.