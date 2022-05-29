World

Irish man loses memory after having sex with wife: Report

The man's long-term memory was not compromised, and was able to provide his name, age, and other basic background information. (Representational Image)

In a bizarre incident, a 66-year-old Irish man was hospitalized with short-term memory loss soon after having sex with his wife. The strange case was examined in the Irish Medical Journal's May issue, which was published on Wednesday. The medical journal reported that the man lost his memory "within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse." This medical condition is known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA).

Context Why does this story matter?

TGA is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a sudden transient global amnesia that is not caused by a more common neuropathy like epilepsy or stroke."

An expert stated, "There should be no deficit other than memory and it should be brief."

The incident is terrifying for the victims and their loved ones, but the TGA isn't believed to be a serious medical condition.

Medical condition Details about TGA

A condition of this rarity affects individuals between the ages of 50 and 70, and has the capacity to "just disappear" things from memory. Some individuals with TGA may not recall what happened a year ago. Typically, affected individuals recover their memories within a few hours. In this instance, the patient's long-term memory was unaffected, and he was able to recall his basic information.

History The man had suffered from similar episode in 2015 too

TGA had previously occurred in the man in 2015 which also occurred shortly after he had sex. He eventually regained his short-term memory, which was a huge relief. The man went to the local medical emergency room after realizing he was having another TGA episode. His memory subsequently returned after a neurological examination revealed that he was "completely normal."

Fact 10% people with TGA have another episode: Expert

According to the author of an Ireland's Medical Journal article, who serves in the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Limerick, up to 10% of people with TGA have another episode. According to the authors, "precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities, including physical activity, immersion in cold or hot water, emotional stress, pain, and sexual intercourse."