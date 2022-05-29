World

Iraq witnesses 'unprecedented' surge in deadly nose-bleeding fever

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 29, 2022, 01:44 pm 3 min read

The disease, named Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, is spreading in the Iraqi countryside and has caused 19 deaths among 111 cases in humans this year. (Photo credit: Twitter/@WHOIraq)

Iraq is witnessing an outbreak of a deadly fever that causes people to bleed to death, with cases surging at an unprecedented rate. The disease, named Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, is spreading in the Iraqi countryside and has caused 19 deaths among 111 cases in humans this year. The disease reportedly has no vaccine and causes death in as many as two-fifth of the cases.

Context Why does this story matter?

Even though the number of CCHF cases are still tiny compared with the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are worried as this year's number far exceed recorded cases in the 43 years since the virus was first documented in Iraq in 1979.

Transmitted from ticks, the virus jumps from animals to humans.

According to the World Health Organization, CCHF's fatality rate is between 10% and 40%.

Details What do we know about the disease?

The hosts of the virus include both wild and farmed animals like buffalo, goats and sheep. "Animals become infected by the bite of infected ticks," said WHO. "The CCHF virus is transmitted to people "either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter," it added.

Information What are symptoms of disease?

The disease reportedly causes severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose of the patients. Alongside uncontrolled bleeding, the virus also causes intense fever and vomiting.

Cause What is the cause of the outbreak?

Ahmed Zouiten, WHO's representative in Iraq, said there are several "hypotheses" for the outbreak of the virus in the country. They included the spread of ticks in the absence of livestock spraying campaigns during COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. "Very cautiously, we attribute part of this outbreak to global warming, which has lengthened the period of multiplication of ticks," he added.

Actions Mortality seems to be declining: Zouiten

Zouiten, however, maintained that mortality seems to be declining as Iraq had mounted a spraying campaign while new hospital treatments had shown "good results." Reportedly, health workers, dressed in full protective kits, are reportedly carrying out spraying operations with pesticides on animals like cows. Meanwhile, authorities are also monitoring slaughterhouses and are cracking down on abattoirs that do not follow hygiene protocols.

Information Red meat consumption takes a hit

The virus has also adversely affected meat consumption in the country, with many butchers saying cattle arriving for slaughter has fallen to half normal levels. "People are afraid of red meat and think it can transmit infection," said Fares Mansour, Director of Najaf Veterinary Hospital.