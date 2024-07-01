In brief Simplifying... In brief Ram Charan's production, 'The India House', a high-budget period drama depicting a love story amidst pre-Independence India's political turbulence, has begun filming.

The film, directed by debutant Ram Vamsi Krishna, features Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher and is Siddhartha's most expensive project yet.

Meanwhile, Charan is also starring in the nearing-completion Telugu political action thriller 'Game Changer', overcoming numerous obstacles and delays.

'The India House' headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha kickstarts filming

Ram Charan's production venture 'The India House' begins filming

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Ram Charan's production banner, V Mega Pictures, launched its maiden pan-India project titled The India House, with filming commenced on Monday (July 1). Nikhil Siddhartha, the lead actor, made the announcement on social media, revealing that a Pooja Ceremony was held at the Virupaksha Temple in Hampi. The team sought blessings before starting production, marking an auspicious beginning for the project.

'The India House': A high-budget period project

Siddhartha shared the news on his Instagram with the statement, "THE REVOLUTION BEGINS (love and lit emoticon) #TheIndiaHouse Pooja Ceremony on July 1 at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi with the blessings of Lord Shiva (sparkle emoticon), (sic)." Notably, the upcoming project is a period film set to depict a touching love story against the backdrop of pre-Independence India's turbulent political scene. This project is reportedly Siddhartha's highest-budget film to date.

Take a look at Siddhartha's post here

From cast to pre-production: Everything to know

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher will also feature in the movie, marking his second collaboration with Siddhartha after Karthikeya 2 (2022). The forthcoming film marks the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna and is being produced by global star Charan, V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal's Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The pre-production phase of The India House has been completed, with the team currently using high-end technology for pre-visualization to create an immersive world.

Charan's comeback and future projects

In addition to producing this high-budget period drama, the RRR sensation is also set to star in the upcoming Telugu political action thriller Game Changer. This collaboration with legendary filmmaker S. Shankar will see him portraying three distinct roles. The film faced numerous obstacles and delays since its inception two years ago, including significant changes to shooting schedules and release plans. Despite these setbacks, the movie—also starring Kiara Advani—is finally nearing completion.