In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready for a thrilling ride in the Marvel Universe as Wright's character, Shuri, is set to return as Black Panther in the upcoming Avengers 5 and 6, showcasing her leadership and combat skills.

She's also expected to appear in MCU miniseries like Ironheart and Marvel Zombies, and possibly in What If...? Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again series, and the MCU's X-Men project.

With Wright hinting at her return, fans can look forward to a lot more of Black Panther in the future.

Black Panther's anticipated return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Future of Black Panther in MCU: Exploring all possible scenarios

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jul 01, 202404:10 am

What's the story Black Panther is expected to reappear in several upcoming projects. Following Chadwick Boseman's death, Shuri—played by Letitia Wright—took over the mantle of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the MCU has yet to confirm Black Panther 3, this uncertainty opens up a plethora of intriguing possibilities for T'Challa/Black Panther's return. Drawing from both T'Challa and Shuri's rich comic book history, we explore every potential avenue for their comeback.

Avengers appearances

Shuri's expected role in upcoming 'Avengers' films

Wright's character is anticipated to return as Black Panther in the monumental film Avengers 5, featuring an impressive lineup of 60 MCU characters. This film will allow Shuri to demonstrate her leadership skills and join the Avengers team. A significant appearance of Black Panther is expected in Avengers: Secret Wars—a crossover event that will showcase Shuri's strategic acumen and combat prowess. Both films (Avengers 5 and 6) present opportunities for Wright to reprise her role as either Shuri/Black Panther.

Miniseries features

Potential appearances in MCU miniseries

You can expect to see Black Panther in Ironheart, an MCU miniseries. In Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, formed a crucial alliance with Shuri. This return to Wakanda could provide an opportunity for deeper interaction between Riri and Shuri. The Marvel Zombies series is another potential avenue for Black Panther's return where Shuri's scientific expertise and combat skills will be showcased against the undead.

Future projects

'What If...' to 'Daredevil: Born Again': Epic team-up in sight

Black Panther is likely to star in What If...? Season 3, which explores alternate realities within the MCU. The series has included other characters who have held the Black Panther title, suggesting a possible appearance of Shuri's Black Panther. The character could also feature in Daredevil: Born Again series, reflecting a storyline where T'Challa temporarily takes over Daredevil's vigilante duties. Lastly, the MCU's X-Men project could potentially see Black Panther return, intertwining the legacies of both Black Panthers.

Wright's return

Wright's anticipation for future MCU projects

Wright has indicated her potential return to the Marvel Universe. In an interview promoting her latest drama film Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, she mentioned "a lot is coming up" regarding her MCU journey. To note, Avengers 5 is set to be released in May 2026, and following this, Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on May 7, 2027.