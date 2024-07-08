Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' set for Netflix release on this date
The Tamil film Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, has garnered over ₹65 crore since its June 14, 2024 release. The critically acclaimed film is now set to release on Netflix on Friday (July 12), announced the streamer on Monday, The movie will be available to stream in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is Sethupathi's second cinematic outing of the year after Merry Christmas.
Here is the official announcement
Sethupathi earlier expressed gratitude for the film's success
Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring a host of renowned actors including Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas, has been lauded widely. Earlier, Sethupathi expressed his gratitude for the support saying, "We're extremely happy with the overwhelming response it got outside the state [Tamil Nadu]." "People are showering love on every actor and technician who worked on the film. I don't know what to say!"
Sethupathi's upcoming projects generate buzz
In addition to Maharaja, Sethupathi is involved in several other projects, including Peddi, and the highly anticipated Viduthalai Part 2. The latter, written and directed by Vetrimaaran, will reportedly feature a younger version of Sethupathi's character through de-aging technology. The makers of Viduthalai 2 are reportedly aiming for a grand Diwali 2024 release. The first part, meanwhile, can be streamed on ZEE5.