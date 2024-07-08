In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya" is inching towards the ₹100cr mark with its earnings varying throughout its run.

The film's occupancy rates also fluctuated across different show times and regions, with evening shows and cities like Pune and Bengaluru seeing the highest rates.

Bollywood film 'Munjya' dominates box office

'Munjya's dawdles toward coveted ₹100cr mark

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am Jul 08, 202410:49 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya has demonstrated a strong performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated total of ₹98.95cr India net by its 31st day (Sunday). The movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. On its 31st day alone, Munjya garnered around ₹0.95cr India net, according to preliminary estimates.

Earnings trend

'Munjya's box office collection through the weeks

The earnings of Munjya have fluctuated throughout its run. The highest single-day collection was ₹8.5cr on the 10th day (second Sunday), while the lowest was ₹0.3cr on the 29th day (fifth Friday). Weekly collections also varied, with a noticeable decrease each week from ₹35.3cr in the first week to ₹6.1cr by the fourth week.

Occupancy details

'Munjya's occupancy rates varied across show times

The film's overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, July 07, 2024, was reported to be 48.03%. The occupancy rates for different show times varied: morning shows had a rate of 24.12%, afternoon shows were at 51.20%, evening shows peaked at 69.7%, and night shows stood at 47.1%. These figures provide an insight into the audience's viewing preferences for Munjya across different time slots on its 31st day of release.

Regional breakdown

Regional occupancy rates for 'Munjya' showed variation, too

Region-wise occupancy rates for Munjya also varied. Mumbai reported a rate of 51.5%, the National Capital Region (NCR) was at 35%, Pune at 59.75%, Bengaluru at 66.75%, Hyderabad at 48.75%, and Kolkata at 38.25%. Other regions such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow reported occupancy rates ranging from 31.75% to a full house of 100%.