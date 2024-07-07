In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, has nearly hit the ₹100cr mark at the box office in just 30 days.

The movie, starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, saw its highest audience turnout in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The film's occupancy rates varied throughout the day, peaking at 57.18% for night shows.

Successful box office run for 'Munjya'

'Munjya's box office collection approaches ₹100cr in 30 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:16 pm Jul 07, 202412:16 pm

What's the story The Indian film Munjya has amassed a commendable ₹97.95cr at the box office within its initial 30 days of release. The movie began with a strong start, collecting ₹4cr on the first day, and experienced a significant increase of 81.25% on the second day, earning ₹7.25cr. Despite a slight dip in the second week, the film managed to maintain consistent earnings throughout its run.

Occupancy details

'Munjya's occupancy rates and regional performance

On its 30th day, Munjya recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.6%, reported Sacnilk. The film's occupancy rate varied throughout the day, with morning shows at 17.83%, afternoon shows at 37.13%, evening shows at 46.25%, and night shows reaching a high of 57.18%. In terms of regional performance, the movie saw the highest occupancy in Bengaluru and Chennai, with rates of 67% and 76% respectively.

Film crew

'Munjya's star cast and production details

Munjya is a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film boasts a powerhouse cast that includes Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It should be noted that the box office data mentioned have been compiled from various sources and may vary from the figures provided by the producers.