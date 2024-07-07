'Munjya's box office collection approaches ₹100cr in 30 days
The Indian film Munjya has amassed a commendable ₹97.95cr at the box office within its initial 30 days of release. The movie began with a strong start, collecting ₹4cr on the first day, and experienced a significant increase of 81.25% on the second day, earning ₹7.25cr. Despite a slight dip in the second week, the film managed to maintain consistent earnings throughout its run.
'Munjya's occupancy rates and regional performance
On its 30th day, Munjya recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.6%, reported Sacnilk. The film's occupancy rate varied throughout the day, with morning shows at 17.83%, afternoon shows at 37.13%, evening shows at 46.25%, and night shows reaching a high of 57.18%. In terms of regional performance, the movie saw the highest occupancy in Bengaluru and Chennai, with rates of 67% and 76% respectively.
'Munjya's star cast and production details
Munjya is a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film boasts a powerhouse cast that includes Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It should be noted that the box office data mentioned have been compiled from various sources and may vary from the figures provided by the producers.