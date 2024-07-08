In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is overjoyed to become an aunt as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes a baby boy with husband Ivor McCray.

The couple, who revealed their baby's gender at a star-studded baby shower in Mumbai, currently reside in the US.

The couple, who revealed their baby's gender at a star-studded baby shower in Mumbai, currently reside in the US.

Alanna, a popular Instagram influencer, and McCray, an American film director, met at a Halloween party and after a whirlwind romance, tied the knot in Mumbai in a blend of Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray welcome baby boy

Ananya Panday celebrates nephew's arrival as cousin Alanna welcomes boy!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:42 am Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Alanna Panday—cousin of actor Ananya Panday—and her husband Ivor McCray announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy on Monday. The couple, who tied the knot in March last year, shared a heartwarming video featuring their family dressed in blue to celebrate the newborn's arrival. In the video captioned "Our little angel is here," Panday and McCray are seen with their son before sharing a kiss. Congratulations to the couple!

Family joy

'My beautiful baby boy nephew is here': Ananya

Shortly after Panday posted the video, Ananya took to Instagram Stories to share the joyous news of her cousin's newborn. Expressing her excitement about becoming an aunt, she reposted the video with a heartfelt message, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." In Panday's journey, cousin Ananya has been a steadfast source of support. When Panday announced the news to the family in March, Ananya even joked, asking if she could cut the umbilical cord.

Pre-birth celebration

Baby shower revealed the gender of the newborn

Before the birth, Panday and McCray had revealed their baby's gender. This was evident from the theme of Panday's baby shower, which was blue. They hosted the event in Mumbai, which saw attendance from several celebrities including Ananya's then-rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor among others. The couple resides in the US and got married in Mumbai last year.

About the personality

Who are Panday and McCray? Everything about the couple

The niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, Panday was born to businessman Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, who is a model, a wellness coach, and an author. With over 1M followers on Instagram, Panday talks extensively about fashion, lifestyle, and travel. Meanwhile, her husband McCray is an American film director and photographer. Per reports, he started his career in 2015 as an assistant store manager and after three years, he formed his company, Kill Shot Motion Pictures in 2018.

Relationship timeline

A look at Alanna-Ivor's relationship timeline

Panday met McCray for the first time at a Halloween party. After a few months of dating, they started living together in Los Angeles and started their YouTube channel, in which they posted about almost everything happening in their lives. In November 2021, McCray popped the big question to Panday, and the couple got engaged in Maldives. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Mumbai.