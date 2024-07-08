In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is navigating the challenges of modern parenting, including explaining his twins' surrogacy birth and managing his son's sugar intake.

He recently apologized to his son for an insensitive remark about his weight, emphasizing his desire for his children's happiness above all.

Johar also candidly discussed his own struggles with body dysmorphia, highlighting the complexities of body image within the family.

Karan Johar opens up about parenting challenges

'Whose stomach was I born in'? KJo's twins raise questions

By Isha Sharma 10:38 am Jul 08, 202410:38 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared the unique challenges he faces as a single parent to his twins, Yash and Roohi. In a candid interview with journalist Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Johar revealed that his children have begun asking questions about their birth via surrogacy in 2017. He quoted their queries as, "Whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother."

Seeking counsel

Johar sought guidance for navigating surrogacy questions

Johar, who shares parenting responsibilities with his 81-year-old mother, Hiroo Johar, admitted that addressing these questions is challenging. He said, "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance. I am going to school, to the counselor, to ask how do we navigate the situation?" "And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy."

Health worries

Director's concern over son's health

Johar also voiced concerns about his son's health, specifically his weight gain due to excessive sugar consumption. He confessed, "When I see my son consuming sugar and I see he has put on more weight, then I am so paranoid for him." "I don't want to say it to him because this is the age where I want him to live his life, I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child."

Apology extended

Insensitive remark to son and subsequent apology

Recalling a specific incident, Johar shared that he had told his son Yash that he had gained weight during a holiday. Immediately regretting his words, the filmmaker apologized to his son. He recounted, "I went outside and I hugged him and I said, 'I am really sorry, you eat what you want.'" During the same interview, Johar also spoke about his insecurities with his appearance and his struggle with body dysmorphia.