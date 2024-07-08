'Whose stomach was I born in'? KJo's twins raise questions
Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared the unique challenges he faces as a single parent to his twins, Yash and Roohi. In a candid interview with journalist Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Johar revealed that his children have begun asking questions about their birth via surrogacy in 2017. He quoted their queries as, "Whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother."
Johar sought guidance for navigating surrogacy questions
Johar, who shares parenting responsibilities with his 81-year-old mother, Hiroo Johar, admitted that addressing these questions is challenging. He said, "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance. I am going to school, to the counselor, to ask how do we navigate the situation?" "And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy."
Director's concern over son's health
Johar also voiced concerns about his son's health, specifically his weight gain due to excessive sugar consumption. He confessed, "When I see my son consuming sugar and I see he has put on more weight, then I am so paranoid for him." "I don't want to say it to him because this is the age where I want him to live his life, I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child."
Insensitive remark to son and subsequent apology
Recalling a specific incident, Johar shared that he had told his son Yash that he had gained weight during a holiday. Immediately regretting his words, the filmmaker apologized to his son. He recounted, "I went outside and I hugged him and I said, 'I am really sorry, you eat what you want.'" During the same interview, Johar also spoke about his insecurities with his appearance and his struggle with body dysmorphia.