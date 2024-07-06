Karan Johar acknowledges body dysmorphia; admits to self-body shaming
In a recent interview, acclaimed director Karan Johar revealed his lifelong struggle with body dysmorphia. He confessed to journalist Faye D'Souza about his discomfort in his own skin, leading him to seek help from mental health professionals. "I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool. I don't know how to do it without feeling pathetic," shared Johar.
What does the term mean?
NHS says, "Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others." "People of any age can have BDD, but it's most common in teenagers and young adults. It affects both men and women. Having BDD does not mean you're vain or self-obsessed. It can be very upsetting and have a big impact on your life."
Johar's constant battle with self-image and intimacy
Despite his professional success, Johar admitted to constantly feeling uncomfortable in his own body. "No matter what success you achieve, no matter who you think you are in your own head, I'm always in oversized clothes...I'm always feeling I'm fat," he stated. "Even if I lose the weight, and I try very hard, I'm always battling with it, but I'm always feeling I'm fat. So I don't want you to see any part of my body."
His journey toward mental health and self-acceptance
Johar confessed to self-body shaming and shared that his insecurities extend to intimate situations, where he prefers the lights off. "Nothing has changed since I was eight. I self-body shame myself all the time." "The day you feel you're looking good...doesn't matter what you've achieved. Even in situations of intimacy, I need to put the lights out. I've been to therapy for it. All these issues...all fester and create mental health issues. I even took medication."