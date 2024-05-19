Next Article

Hydrogen water: Unveiling the benefits and risks

By Simran Jeet 04:00 pm May 19, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Hydrogen water is essentially water enriched with additional hydrogen. This health product has gained popularity and is often packaged in upscale containers, moving beyond typical plastic bottles. Consumers can also opt for hydrogen tablets to enhance regular water. Products are often labeled as hydrogen-rich or hydrogen-infused to highlight their hydrogen content. Let us delve into the benefits and risks of drinking hydrogen water.

Insights

What is hydrogen water?

Hydrogen water is water infused with molecular hydrogen (H2) gas, providing an easily accessible antioxidant source. Molecular hydrogen functions as a potent antioxidant, effectively neutralizing harmful free radicals within the body. These free radicals, if uncontrolled, induce oxidative stress, leading to cellular damage and contributing to the onset of diseases and aging. By offering this antioxidant protection, hydrogen water promotes overall health and well-being.

Benefits

Improved athletic performance

Muscular fatigue often hampers exercise performance, partly due to elevated levels of reactive oxygen species, harmful molecules that can damage cells. Hydrogen water may enhance athletic performance by its antioxidant properties. A study demonstrated that consuming hydrogen water prior to exercise led to increased endurance and reduced fatigue, suggesting its potential as a beneficial aid for athletes seeking improved performance.

Disease management

May reduce inflammation

Hydrogen's antioxidant properties in hydrogen water may aid in inflammation reduction. Chronic inflammation links to various diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, arthritis, and allergies. Thus, mitigating inflammation could potentially prevent and manage such conditions. By harnessing hydrogen's antioxidant potential, hydrogen water emerges as a promising avenue for combating inflammation and promoting overall health and disease management.

Trace minerals

Hydrating properties

Similar to regular water, hydrogen water contains no calories, protein, fat, or carbohydrates. While its nutritional content may vary based on the manufacturer or source water, trace amounts of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc, calcium, sodium, and iron may be present. The primary nutritional advantage of hydrogen water lies in its ability to hydrate the body without introducing added sugars.

Disadvantages

Expensive

Research has yet to uncover any significant drawbacks linked to hydrogen water consumption. However, its notable expense compared to regular water poses a potential concern. This could lead to financial strain for individuals with limited disposable income. Thus, while studies have not indicated any adverse effects, the high cost may deter some from incorporating hydrogen water into their routines.

Sealed bottles

Storage

Hydrogen water, similar to regular water in consumption, requires specific storage considerations. Due to hydrogen's small molecule size, aluminum or glass containers are preferable over plastic to prevent hydrogen seepage. Air-tight sealed hydrogen water bottles or pouches can typically be stored for extended periods. However, once opened, it's advised to consume the water within a few hours to fully reap the benefits of hydrogen.

Side-effects

Interactions with medications

Individuals taking certain medications should exercise caution when consuming hydrogen water as it can influence certain biological processes within the body. Since molecular hydrogen can exert physiological effects, it may interact with medications or alter their efficacy. Consulting with a healthcare professional before incorporating hydrogen water into one's routine is advisable, particularly for those with existing medical conditions or taking prescription medications.