Next Article

DIY skin serums for a natural glow

By Simran Jeet 03:20 pm May 19, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Serums, brimming with active ingredients, possess potent formulations that deeply penetrate the skin, addressing various concerns like dark spots, uneven tone, and dehydration. Choosing among the diverse options in the market can alleviate confusion. Homemade serums provide a compelling choice, promising glowing skin with safety and effectiveness. Let's delve into some homemade serums suited for radiant results.

Brightening

Vitamin C serum

Blend fresh lemon juice with an equal amount of distilled water or rose water to mitigate its acidity. For extra nourishment, consider incorporating a few drops of vitamin E oil into the mixture. Optionally, add a teaspoon of glycerin for added hydration Store it in a dark glass bottle to shield it from light-induced degradation. Apply a few drops of freshly cleansed skin nightly.

Anti-inflammatory

Turmeric serum

Blend turmeric powder with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil until a seamless paste is formed, then transfer it to a glass bottle for storage. Apply a thin layer of the mixture onto the freshly cleansed skin, allowing it to sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Use a small amount of turmeric, as it can stain your skin.

Hydrating

Hyaluronic acid serum

Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse ingredient known for its ability to attract and retain moisture, resulting in plump, hydrated skin. Combine 1 teaspoon of hyaluronic acid powder with 5 tablespoons of distilled water. Stir until the powder is fully dissolved, then transfer the serum into a dropper bottle. Apply a few drops onto damp skin after cleansing and toning.

Rejuvenating

Rosehip seed oil serum

Rosehip seed oil is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for rejuvenating the skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Mix together 1 tablespoon of rosehip seed oil with few drops of vitamin E oil . Massage this serum onto clean skin before bedtime, allowing it to absorb overnight for maximum benefits.

Anti-oxidant

Tomato juice and raw milk serum

Begin by blending fresh tomato juice with an equal portion of raw milk until thoroughly mixed. Strain the concoction to eliminate any pulp, then transfer it to a sanitized container. Apply the serum to your skin using a cotton pad or fingertips, ensuring it absorbs completely before following up with moisturizer. Incorporate this regimen into your daily routine for maximum effectiveness.

Anti-dark spots

Potato juice and oilve oil serum

Begin by grating a small potato and extracting its juice using a cheesecloth or strainer. Combine the potato juice with an equal portion of olive oil, mixing thoroughly . Store the serum in a dark glass bottle, away from direct sunlight, to maintain its potency. Twice daily, apply a few drops of the serum to your skin, concentrating on dark spots.