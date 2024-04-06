Next Article

The decision comes following criticism from users

Snapchat's 'Solar System' is now an opt-in feature: Here's why

What's the story Snapchat has made changes to its controversial 'Solar System' feature. It now comes disabled by default. The company's decision comes in response to negative feedback, particularly from teenagers who have associated the feature with increased anxiety, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The 'Solar System' feature maps a user's position in their friends' solar system based on the frequency of their communication, with closer planets indicating more frequent interaction.

The feature sparked challenging conversations

In its report, WSJ highlighted that the 'Solar System' feature has led to challenging discussions and even relationship terminations among users. This occurs when users discover their friendships are not as strong as they initially believed. Despite these issues, Snapchat maintains that features like the 'Solar System' provide "additional awareness and context" about friendships, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing user interactions.

Snapchat's response to user anxiety concerns

Snapchat acknowledged the potential negative impact of the 'Solar System' feature on its users. The company stated, "We've heard and understand that the Solar System can exacerbate feelings of anxiety, and we want to prevent that." This statement reflects Snapchat's commitment to addressing user concerns and ensuring a positive experience on their platform.

Users can reactivate it when required

In contrast to its previous decision to completely remove the contentious speed filter in 2021, Snapchat has chosen to disable the 'Solar System' feature by default. This change allows Snapchat+ subscribers to activate the feature at their own discretion. The company defended its move, stating, "We hope this achieves a balance between offering a feature that many find useful while not distressing those who prefer not to use it."

Limited usage of 'Solar System' feature noted

Speaking of user statistics, Snapchat has admitted that less than 0.25% of its community uses the 'Solar System' feature. However, it is important to note that this feature is only available to paid users, which may skew these statistics.

Other friend ranking systems on the platform

Alongside the 'Solar System' feature, Snapchat also provides other friend ranking systems such as "Best Friends" and "Streaks." The former assigns an emoji symbol to those you interact with most frequently, at the top of your contact list. The latter promotes regular app usage by displaying the number of consecutive days users have communicated. These features aim to improve user engagement, but have also faced criticism for their potentially addictive nature and psychological impact.