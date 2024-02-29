Next Article

Life-saving drugs for snakebites and HIV will also become cheaper

Diabetes, BP medicines to become cheaper in India: Here's why

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:21 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced new retail prices for 69 drug formulations, making medications for Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions more affordable. The NPPA also set ceiling prices for 31 formulations, including antibiotics, cough syrups, and depression medications. Manufacturers must comply with these price caps. Companies affected by this decision include Sun Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, Mankind Pharma, Lupin, and Torrent Pharma.

Details of diabetes medicines that will become cheaper

A combination of Dapagliflozin, Metformin Hydrochloride (extended release) and Glimepiride tablets for Type 2 diabetes will cost around Rs. 14 each, while Sitagliptin Phosphate, Metformin Hydrochloride and Glimepiride combination drugs will be sold at Rs. 13 per tablet.

Prices of life-saving medicines also fixed

Prices of life-saving medications such as those used in snakebites, HIV, thalassemia, and asthma have also been fixed. Snake venom antidote prices have been capped at Rs. 428. The pharma body has mandated that retailers clearly display drug prices at their business locations for easy consumer access. Separately, the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs has urged the regulator to temporarily suspend a notice that warned companies of potential penalties for launching new drugs before their official retail prices are determined.