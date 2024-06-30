In brief Simplifying... In brief Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Hwang Ha-na, who is currently residing in Thailand, amid drug allegations.

Hwang, who has a history of legal troubles including a prison sentence for methamphetamine use, has deleted all her social media accounts following the allegations.

Interpol issues red notice for Korean actor Hwang Ha-na

Interpol issues Red Notice for Hwang Ha-na amid drug allegations

What's the story Interpol has issued a red notice for Korean actor Hwang Ha-na, the sole granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products's founder and ex-fiancee of singer Park Yoochun. This development follows recent allegations by the former girlfriend of basketball player Heo Ung, who accused Hwang of introducing her to illegal drugs. The woman detailed her experience in a phone interview with a Korean media outlet.

Hwang faces additional charges amidst drug allegations

The woman reportedly recounted how Hwang offered her something that would make her "feel good" and subsequently injected it into her arm. The woman further elaborated on her experience, stating, "She told me it was something nice but I threw up after feeling nauseous. I saw needles around me after I gained my consciousness." In light of these developments, local police sought Interpol's assistance as Hwang currently resides in Thailand.

Hwang deleted social media accounts amid controversy

In response to the escalating allegations and charges, Hwang has deleted all her social media accounts. She has been maintaining a low profile since her reported involvement with the late Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun's case. The actor—who died last December—was under investigation for drug use allegations at the time of his death. The 48-year-old actor was discovered unresponsive next to lit charcoal briquettes in the car.

Troubling past of Hwang

The new allegations against Hwang have led to further charges, adding to her existing legal troubles. In 2015, Hwang was sentenced to one year in prison for her habitual use of methamphetamine with acquaintances. She gained public attention for her relationship with Park, which ended in 2018. Both were charged for allegedly purchasing methamphetamine on three occasions and using drugs together. The Take Off actor was once again sentenced in 2020 and was subsequently released in 2022.