TXT's Taehyun expresses concern over altered in-flight meals, deletes post

What's the story TXT's band member, Taehyun, recently raised concerns about an incident involving the alteration of the band's in-flight meals. In a post on Weverse on Saturday (June 29), which has since been deleted, he detailed how his and his band members' food orders were changed by an unknown party. He hinted at the possibility of obsessive fans known as sasaengs being behind this act.

Taehyun's deleted post revealed details of the incident

In his deleted post, Taehyun wrote, "I was about to go back to Korea after the fansign where I enjoyed my time with MOA (name of their fandom). But someone changed the members' in-flight meal by booking it in advance through seating." The K-pop star expressed confusion over why someone would do this and questioned the system that allowed such an alteration. Despite eating before boarding, he reassured fans not to worry about their well-being.

Speculation surrounded Taehyun's post and meal tampering

Despite the details shared by Taehyun, he did not elaborate further on the incident. This has led to speculation among fans about the reasons behind his decision to delete the post. The possibility of systematic errors causing the meal change has not been ruled out due to lack of official confirmation from Taehyun/his agency, HYBE. Fans are left wondering if he deleted the post to avoid provoking sasaengs or because he was uncertain about what caused the meal alteration.