In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas is engaged to weather woman Brianna Ruffalo.

The couple, who recently vacationed in Italy, shared their joy on Instagram with heartfelt posts and glimpses of the engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Lucas is also busy discussing the final chapter of 'Yellowstone' and his new show 'Palm Royale' with Kristen Wiig. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Josh Lucas announces engagement to Brianna Ruffalo

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas engaged to weather woman Brianna Ruffalo

By Tanvi Gupta 04:59 pm Jun 30, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Josh Lucas, the actor renowned for his roles in Yellowstone and Sweet Home Alabama, has announced his engagement to girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo. The 53-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting videos of an emotional Ruffalo after he proposed. In one clip, Ruffalo, an ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist, is seen wiping tears from her eyes with a diamond ring, clearly visible on her finger. Congratulations to the couple!

Emotional proposal

'I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'

In another video shared by Lucas, a band is seen playing an acoustic version of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. The camera then focuses on his fiancee, giving fans a closer look at her engagement ring. Lucas captioned the post with a heartfelt message: "For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole." "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes.'"

Ruffalo's response

Ruffalo also celebrated her engagement on Instagram

Ruffalo also celebrated their engagement on Instagram, posting an edited video showing the same moments Lucas had shared. In addition, she posted a still shot of her hand with the engagement ring and Lucas smiling opposite her at a restaurant table. Her caption read: "Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life...and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced—on every level."

Italian getaway

Couple's vacation in Italy preceded the engagement announcement

While Lucas and Ruffalo did not disclose where the proposal took place, they have recently been vacationing in Italy. Ruffalo has been exploring her Italian heritage during this trip. Earlier this week, she posted images from Positano, including shots of the couple, a pool, a beach, and stunning Italian scenery. Her caption read: "Back to the motherland favorite place with my favorite guy," adding, "So wonderful to return with a quick visit to Naples this time around as well."

Upcoming projects

Engagement news coincides with discussions of 'Yellowstone' final chapter

The engagement news coincides with Lucas discussing the final chapter of Yellowstone, hinting at a grand finale. Amid promoting his new show Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Lucas shared insights into Season 5 of Yellowstone, revealing discussions with the show's creator about its upcoming episodes. Season 5's second half, scheduled to start production this summer after a delay, follows an initial segment of eight episodes that concluded in January 2023. Part 2 is expected to premiere in November.