Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her social media presence, recently addressed rumors about her pregnancy, sparked by her posts that fans interpreted as revealing a baby bump.

She expressed her displeasure at the public's curiosity about her personal life, asking for respect for her privacy.

Bhattacharjee, who married Shahnawaz Sheikh in a private ceremony in 2022, has faced public scrutiny before, including backlash over their inter-faith marriage.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours

'Do not bother me': Upset Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Jun 30, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently found herself amid pregnancy rumors following a series of pictures she posted on social media. The images led to widespread speculation among her followers, with many believing she might be "expecting." However, upset by the rumors, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor took to Instagram Stories to urge the public to respect her privacy, stating, "For now, please do not bother me." "Whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself."

'This is my personal space...you aren't invited to bother me'

Bhattacharjee questioned the motives behind the public's curiosity about her personal life. "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these." "This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me...I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life."

Rumors were sparked by Bhattacharjee's social media posts

The pregnancy rumors began after Bhattacharjee shared photos online that some interpreted as revealing a baby bump. This led to an influx of comments and well-wishes from her followers, with some even referring to her as a "mommy-to-be." "Gopi bahu tum pregnant ho kya mujhe Kokila bhn ko khuskhabri deni h please btana jarur, (Gopi are you pregnant, have to tell Kokila)," one of the fans wrote. "Is she pregnant?????" questioned another.

Bhattacharjee's marriage and career highlights

Bhattacharjee married her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in a private court wedding in Lonavala in December 2022. The couple faced backlash due to their inter-faith marriage, to which Bhattacharjee responded in an interview, "If I had married a wealthy man, I'd have been labeled a gold-digger." "If I married someone like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), they would have said, 'What kind of girl did he marry.'"