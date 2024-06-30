Payal Malik evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'? Inside scoop
Bigg Boss OTT 3, the reality show hosted by Anil Kapoor, has reportedly seen its second elimination. A tweet from The Khabri suggests that contestant Payal Malik has been evicted, although the official announcement is yet to be aired on Sunday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which will stream on JioCinema. To note, Payal entered the show with her YouTuber husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik.
Contestants face stiff competition in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'
Following the first elimination of boxer Neeraj Goyat, seven contestants were nominated for eviction: Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan, and Payal along with her husband Armaan. Despite the intense competition among these contenders, Rao secured safety due to his "secret" baaharwala (outsider) status in the house. Armaan and Chaurasia found themselves at risk after reportedly receiving the least votes. However, Payal is said to have been the one evicted.
Payal's unique family dynamics captured the attention
Payal's stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been a significant talking point—thanks to the unique family dynamics on display in this popular reality show. The revelation that Kritika used to be Payal's best friend sent shockwaves through netizens. To note, Armaan married Payal in 2011, and in 2018, he wed Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend. He is now a father of four children.
When Armaan discussed facing criticism for having two wives
Meanwhile, before entering the house, Armaan spoke to ETimes about facing criticism for having two wives and joining the show with both of them. He expressed, "This is going to go down in Bigg Boss history that we entered the show together and I was able to handle things well with them. Also, Payal and Kritika both are very sensible. They are very strong and can fight for themselves."
'I am not here to change anyone's thinking or mindset'
On being trolled, he said, "I am not here to change anyone's thinking or mindset. Mujhe apna ghar sambhalna hai, biwiyaan sambhalni hai (I have to handle my own house, my wives)." "Not everyone's life is same. Some people have twins and some don't. So everyone's life is not the same. I want everything to happen the right way. Every man wants to have two wives in their life, but doesn't happen because he might fear losing the first wife."