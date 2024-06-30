In brief Simplifying... In brief South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev have begun their pre-wedding festivities, with a grand wedding planned in Thailand.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is reportedly set to tie knot on July 2

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev kick off pre-wedding celebrations: All to know

By Tanvi Gupta 04:31 pm Jun 30, 202404:31 pm

What's the story The year 2024 is proving to be a banner year for actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, enjoying significant success in both her professional and personal life. On the career front, her film Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, has been a massive hit, grossing over ₹350cr. In her personal life, she got engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai on March 1. Now, reports indicate that the actor is all set to tie the knot, with pre-wedding celebrations in "full swing."

Pre-wedding bash

Varalaxmi signaled the start of pre-wedding festivities with post

The actor recently shared a heartfelt moment from her pre-wedding function on her Instagram Stories where she was seen hugging Sachdev. Accompanied by the photo, the caption read: "It begins (with heart emoji)." The daughter of Tamil actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar will reportedly get married in Thailand "in a very grand manner" on Tuesday (July 2). However, no official confirmation has been given on the wedding date yet.

Invitations

Varalaxmi's personal wedding invitation tour

Meanwhile, the actor has been busy inviting South Indian film industry stars and political figures to her upcoming wedding. She has extended wedding invitations to prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, AR Murugadoss, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. During a recent trip to Delhi with her father and fiance, she also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upcoming events

Wedding preparations and bride-to-be's future projects

The couple recently traveled to Dubai for wedding shopping, with reports suggesting an intimate ceremony followed by a grand reception. The exact reception date also remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, work-wise, Varalaxmi has two upcoming films in the pipeline: the Kannada action thriller Max and the Tamil film Raayan. Max is directed by Vijaya Karthikeyan and Raayan by Dhanush, which is set for release on July 26.

New role

Sarathkumar's upcoming role in Bollywood remake

In other news, Varalaxmi's father Sarathkumar is all set to make waves in Bollywood as he is set to appear in Sudha Kongara's directorial Sarfira. He will portray a commanding officer in the Air Force in this Bollywood remake of Kongara's 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar, with Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in prominent roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Suriya.