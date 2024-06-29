In brief Simplifying... In brief The third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is stirring controversy with YouTuber Armaan, his two wives Kritika and Payal Malik, and their unconventional family dynamics.

What's the story In a recent episode of the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kritika Malik made a comment that left her co-contestants stunned. When asked by fellow contestant Poulomi Das if she uses her husband Armaan Malik's towel, Kritika humorously responded, "Yaar jab dusre ka pati use kar leti hu toh ye toh phir bhi towel hai. (When I can use someone else's husband...it's still just a towel)." This statement has sparked many discussions among viewers and contestants alike.

The third installment of the Bigg Boss spinoff is generating buzz, especially with the inclusion of YouTuber Armaan, who has entered the show with his two wives, Kritika and Payal Malik. The trio has faced constant criticism from TV stars and netizens alike for promoting polygamy ever since they entered the show. Armaan married Payal in 2011, and in 2018, he wed Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend. He is now a father of four children.

'This is not funny': Netizens reacted to Kritika's comment

During the episode, when Das inquired, "Do you guys use each other's towels?," Armaan responded confidently, "Of course, we are married to each other, shouldn't we do it?" However, Kritika's response sparked criticism from contestants and viewers alike. On this, one social media user commented, "This is not funny (angry emoji)." Another wrote, "This is too dark." A third remarked, "She tried being cool but became a fool."

Armaan's reaction to the hypothetical scenario raised eyebrows

Meanwhile, Armaan also made headlines in the same episode. When fellow contestant Sana Makbul asked if he would accept Payal marrying someone else, Armaan responded with anger, stating, "Payal accepted, I wouldn't have!" Earlier, Payal broke down recalling the moment Armaan married her best friend. "One day, I was out and Kritika and Armaan were together somewhere...They got married. I got a call saying, 'We have some good news.' Knowing them well, I asked, 'Did you two get married?'"

More information about 'BB OTT 3'

Apart from the controversial trio, OTT 3 features contestants like Ranvir Shorey, Chandrika Dikshit, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, and others, all vying for the coveted trophy. This season, the show is hosted by Kapoor instead of the usual Salman Khan. Catch all the drama streaming on JioCinema.