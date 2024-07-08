In brief Simplifying... In brief Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi sparked relationship rumors at a recent Mumbai event.

Bonesi, known for her roles in Bollywood and Telugu films, and popular songs, arrived in a chic black ensemble, while Khan, son of a superstar and an aspiring filmmaker, sported a casual look.

Khan is currently working on his directorial debut, a web show called "Stardom", featuring several celebrity cameos.

Aryan Khan-Larissa Bonesi ignite relationship speculation at Mumbai event

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Jul 08, 202410:35 am

What's the story Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and Brazilian model-actor Larissa Bonesi were seen together at a high-profile event in Mumbai. Their simultaneous presence at the same venue has once again sparked speculation about their relationship. Although they arrived separately to avoid media glare, they were both present at the same event, which was also attended by other celebrities such as Nirvaan Khan (Sohail Khan's son) and actor Lakshya (Kill).

The two twinned in denims!

Khan was spotted wearing a plain black T-shirt paired with army jeans, a blue denim jacket, and shiny silver shoes. Bonesi, meanwhile, opted for a black two-piece set, which she paired with a medium-length denim jacket and black boots. She kept her makeup to a minimum and let her hair down as she entered the venue with her friends.

Bonesi's journey in Bollywood and claim to fame

Per media reports, Bonesi made her Bollywood debut with Desi Boyz in the song Subha Hone Na De. Eventually, she went on to star in films like Go Goa Gone, and Telugu films like Thikka and Penthouse. The model has also starred in several songs including Jass Manak's Yes or No and Benny Dayal's Are U Coming. She is followed by over 600K people on Instagram.

Khan's professional endeavors in filmmaking

Khan, unlike his superstar father, has chosen a different career path in the entertainment industry. He is currently concentrating on filmmaking and is gearing up for his directorial debut with the web show Stardom. It will reportedly feature several cameos, including Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, among others. The show is currently in production, marking an important milestone in Khan's professional journey.