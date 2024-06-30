In brief Simplifying... In brief Online users are humorously linking Indian actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's legal troubles to India's cricket victories, noting that India won major tournaments when Thoogudeepa was in jail.

Thoogudeepa, who has faced various legal issues including domestic violence and assault allegations, was recently arrested in connection with a murder case.

Netizens humorously connect actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest to India's WC win

Netizens link Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest to India's T20 WC win

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, recently implicated in a murder case, has unexpectedly found himself at the heart of an unusual internet trend. Social media users have humorously connected Thoogudeepa's legal issues with Team India's incredible victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This unusual link has been circulating on the internet, with memes tying the actor's arrest to India's cricketing success. Let's dig into this quirky juxtaposition!

Unexpected pattern found in Thoogudeepa's arrest and cricket wins

The online community started drawing parallels after observing a trend: when Thoogudeepa was jailed in 2011, India clinched the World Cup against Sri Lanka. Similarly, India triumphed in the Champions Trophy against England in 2013 when Thoogudeepa was again incarcerated. One user humorously tweeted, "Darshan sacrificed himself and went to jail after 2011 so we can win the World Cup. Thank you, Aquaman." Another echoed the sentiment: "Rohit and Kohli should praise Darshan for his god-level sacrifice."

A look back at Thoogudeepa's past controversies

Thoogudeepa has been embroiled in various legal controversies over the years. Per Glute, in 2011, he faced allegations of domestic violence from his wife, resulting in his arrest and a 14-day judicial custody stint. Subsequent years saw further legal issues, including complaints of objectionable behavior in 2016 and assault accusations in 2021. In 2022, producer Bharat filed a police complaint against the actor, alleging threats. The following year, authorities raided Thoogudeepa's farmhouse and seized Bar-headed geese, citing illegal possession.

Details on Thoogudeepa's arrest in the recent murder case

Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend, actor Pavithra Gowda were arrested earlier in June in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga. Reports indicate that Swamy made derogatory comments about Gowda, which allegedly provoked a violent reaction from Thoogudeepa. The victim was reportedly seized by Thoogudeepa's associates and killed inside his garage, with his body later discovered in a storm drain.