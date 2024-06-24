'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry killed by shark
Tamayo Perry, a lifeguard and actor known for his role in the 2011 film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu island, Hawaii. He was 49. Per reports, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1:00 pm (local time). Despite Perry's extensive experience as a lifeguard, paramedics pronounced him dead upon his rescue.
Emergency response and tribute to Perry
The incident was reported by a caller who observed a man with visible shark bites, prompting the emergency response, confirmed Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. Ocean Safety personnel reached Perry via jet ski and brought him ashore, where EMS personnel "assisted with his death pronouncement." Acting Chief Kurt Lager described Perry as "a lifeguard loved by all" and a "professional surfer known worldwide."
Perry remembered as a beloved figure and respected waterman
Lager further praised Perry's infectious personality, stating, "Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more." Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also expressed his condolences, describing the loss of Perry as "tragic" and acknowledging him as a "legendary waterman and highly respected." To note, Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016.
Perry pursued surfing alongside his acting career
Apart from appearing in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, he also starred in various notable TV shows such as Lost and Hawaii Five-0. His acting credits spanned across Blue Crush, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and even included a role in a Coca-Cola advertisement. Born on the east side of Oahu, Perry pursued professional surfing for more than a decade alongside his acting career. His last Instagram post was on May 30.
He claimed to conquer 'the world's deadliest wave'
An instructor at Oahu Surfing Experience, Perry once described his surfing journey, claiming to conquer "the world's deadliest wave." He expressed: "This small-time island boy can bang it out with the world's best." Perry also alluded to a past incident, labeling it as "a freak accident that turned into a near-fatal experience," attributing it to someone else's "lack of awareness." Though he didn't specify further details, these statements reflected Perry's adventurous spirit. May he rest in peace.