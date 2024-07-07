In brief Simplifying... In brief Shahid Kapoor, after the birth of his daughter Misha in 2016, apologized to his father-in-law for any wedding troubles, expressing his newfound understanding of a parent's worries.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrates their ninth wedding anniversary

Why Shahid Kapoor apologized to father-in-law after daughter Misha's birth

What's the story Since their wedding in 2015, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have continuously charmed fans with their evident love and unwavering support for each other. On Sunday (July 7), as they celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, let's look back at a touching moment. Kapoor once shared that immediately after the birth of their daughter Misha, the first thing he did was call his father-in-law to ask for his forgiveness. But why?

'If I did anything to trouble you...I am really sorry'

In 2016, just a year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first baby, Misha Kapoor. Talking to Komal Nahta, the actor revealed that he was both extremely happy and scared because "he had a daughter." Kapoor explained: "Having a girl makes you feel like, 'oh god...' because I had just gotten married, and the first thing I did was call Mira's dad and say, 'Dad, if I did anything to trouble you in wedding, I am really sorry.'"

Kapoor elaborated on future fears; flash of next 30 years

Kapoor detailed his emotions upon becoming a father. He was contemplating the future of his newborn daughter who would one day marry someone, describing this realization as a flash of the next 30 years in front of his eyes. Despite initial fears, Kapoor described the experience of having a daughter as "amazing" and special, something he and Mira had wished for.

When Rajput opened up about 'almost' suffering from a miscarriage

In a separate interview, Rajput recently opened up about a "difficult phase of her life," when she almost suffered from a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. In a conversation with Prakhar Gupta on his podcast, she shared how she had dilated when she was "only four months pregnant." She continued, sharing how she was hospitalized and kept under observation for the next couple of months. After Misha, the couple welcomed their son, Zain, on September 5, 2018.

Meanwhile, Rajput posted a heartfelt video on the ninth anniversary

Meanwhile, on this special occasion, Rajput took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt video with Kapoor, expressing her deep love for him. Posting the video, Mira wrote, "You're the one I... (love) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor, (sic)." The montage included their wedding photos, holiday memories, and moments spent with their children, offering a glimpse into their journey together.