Actor Pankaj Tripathi has dismissed fellow actor Pankaj Jha's criticism that he glamorizes the struggles of Bollywood.

Tripathi clarified that he never sought to romanticize his journey or struggles, nor did he ever claim to have endured hardships like sleeping outside a train station.

He emphasized that his life in Mumbai has been good and happy, and his intention was never to seek sympathy or glamorize his experiences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pankaj Tripathi clarifies allegations of glamorizing struggles

Pankaj Tripathi refutes Pankaj Jha's claim of glorifying Bollywood struggles

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:30 pm Jun 29, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi recently addressed allegations made by fellow actor Pankaj Jha, who accused him of romanticizing his struggles. In a conversation with India Today, Tripathi clarified that he never intended to glamorize his hardships or inspire others through his journey. He stated that he was merely living his life and sharing his experiences, not seeking sympathy or attempting to make his journey seem more dramatic than it was.

Tripathi denied glamorizing struggles, responded to Jha's criticism

Jha, the Panchayat actor, had previously criticized the use of the term "struggle" in the acting industry and cited an instance where Tripathi had mentioned taking Manoj Bajpayee's slippers as an example of actors glamorizing their difficulties. In response, Tripathi stated that he does not react to such comments and reiterated that he never romanticized his journey or struggles. He emphasized that his intention was not to seek sympathy or glamorize his experiences.

Tripathi clarified past struggles, denied seeking sympathy

Tripathi acknowledged that he had mentioned in the past how his wife supported them financially while he was looking for work. However, he vehemently denied ever claiming to have slept outside Andheri station with a towel tied around his waist. He emphasized that when he moved to Mumbai, he led a good and happy life and has never attempted to glamorize his experiences or seek sympathy.