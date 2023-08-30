'The Family Man' was first offered to Chiranjeevi

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023

'The Family Man' was initially thought of as a movie with Chiranjeevi in the lead

One of the most celebrated (and recent) works of Manoj Bajpayee is The Family Man franchise. It was first released in 2019, starring Bajpayee in the lead along with Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. Though Bajpayee was loved as Srikant Tiwari, did you know that he wasn't the original choice for the role? In fact, the makers wanted to cast megastar Chiranjeevi.

Why does this story matter?

When the series was first dropped on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, it became an instant hit with the audience. It was rated 8.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb and is one of the most-watched Indian spy dramas. Created by Raj & DK, the series returned with a sequel in 2021 which marked the OTT debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It was initially thought of as a Telugu movie

According to a recent interview of The Family Man's producer Ashwini Dutt, the title was earlier conceptualized as a Telugu film, with the trustable Chiranjeevi in the lead. In fact, to tailor the role according to the megastar's preferences, the roles of Tiwari's kids were also considered to be omitted. Unfortunately, the actor still happened to turn down the offer.

The reason why Chiranjeevi rejected the film

Dutt reportedly revealed that Raj & DK were more than willing to cast Chiranjeevi, and had also thought of altering the role for him. He was reportedly worried about how his fans would perceive him if he played a character who was a father of two kids. Following this, the makers omitted Tiwari's children's roles, yet Chiranjeevi didn't end up taking the role.

Everything to know about 'The Family Man 3'

After the staggering success of the first two seasons, the makers will return with a third season. In an interview with NewsBytes in February, Hashmi, who played JK in the series, said that the filming may likely begin this year. "There is still time for the filming to begin. Hopefully, the third season of the series will go on floors sometime this year."

