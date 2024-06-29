In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, currently promoting his latest series Bad Cop, revealed a past incident where he spent a night in jail for slapping a man who later played a significant role in his life transformation.

Anurag Kashyap spent a night in lock-up for this reason

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:20 pm Jun 29, 202401:20 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Samay Raina on his YouTube channel, renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap disclosed a transformative experience from his past. He revealed that he once spent a night in jail (lock-up) for slapping someone he shouldn't have. "Yes, I have gone to jail. I slapped the wrong person. Somebody you are not supposed to hit," Kashyap stated during the conversation.

Kashyap's revelation shocked co-star and interviewer

Kashyap, known for directing critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Manmarziyaan, is currently promoting his latest series Bad Cop. During the promotion, he shared his jail experience which left both his co-star Gulshan Devaiah and interviewer Raina in shock. However, Kashyap did not delve into details about the incident.

This man's role in Kashyap's life transformation

Kashyap emphasized that the man whom he slapped played a significant role in changing his life. The filmmaker expressed that the person was impressed by his willingness to stand up for what he believed in. "The man who put me in the lock-up is the same guy who changed my life completely. He was the one who brought me out," Kashyap shared during the interview.

Kashyap recalled another legal encounter in Saudi Arabia

This wasn't the first time Kashyap faced legal issues. He previously shared an incident during the promotion of his film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, where he was arrested for being drunk in Saudi Arabia. "I landed in Saudi, they arrested me because I walked on the land of Saudi totally drunk," Kashyap revealed on an episode of Unfiltered with Samdish.