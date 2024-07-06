In brief Simplifying... In brief At the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika, a surprise tribute was given to the T20 World Cup champions, including captain Sharma, deputy Pandya, and former top ICC T20I batter Yadav.

The event, filled with cricket stars like Dhoni and Khan, celebrated Team India's thrilling win over South Africa.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:51 pm Jul 06, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The internet is ablaze with excitement over the extravagant sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. But, amid the glitz, a heartwarming moment stole the show. A surprise tribute was held for India's T20 World Cup champions, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, with billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani leading the cheers. The cricketers were honored with a grand gesture—captured in a video shared by the official X/Twitter account of Mumbai Indians.

The over five-minute clip showed captain Sharma, his deputy Pandya, and former No. 1 ICC T20I batter Yadav participating in a pooja ceremony. Nita honored them, saying, "Tonight is a day of celebration, but tonight, besides Anant and Radhika, we are going to celebrate India!" As Arijit Singh's Lehra Do from 83 filled the air, the entire venue erupted in applause.

Cricket fraternity joined the the 'sangeet' ceremony

The ceremony also saw other members of the cricketing fraternity, including former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ex-India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, and incumbent players—Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya. The T20 World Cup champions had previously met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand recognition comes after Team India's nail-biting victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Anant-Radhika's wedding schedule

The sangeet ceremony was part of a series of pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika, which included a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 followed by a Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition, held on July 3. The wedding celebrations are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with Shubh Vivah or the wedding function.