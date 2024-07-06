In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Ronit Roy recently splashed out on a luxurious apartment in Versova, Mumbai, complete with four parking spaces.

What's the story Famed television and film actor, Ronit Roy, has made a significant real estate investment in Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai. Per reports, the actor purchased an apartment worth ₹18.94cr in the Versova Project on June 10. The luxury apartment is situated on the building's 20th floor and spans an area of 4,263 sq ft. It is registered under both Roy and his wife Neelam Ronit Roy's names.

Roy reportedly paid a stamp duty of ₹1.13 crore for the property, which he bought from Macrotech Developers. The apartment comes with four parking spaces. These details were obtained from documents accessed by Index Tap, as per the registration on June 10. This swanky new pad in Andheri (West), Mumbai, seems like the perfect place for Roy to unwind after conquering the big screen.

Recently in Mumbai's luxury real estate scene, there have been some eye-catching deals. Celebrated poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist, Javed Akhtar added a luxurious apartment to his property portfolio in Mumbai's posh Juhu neighborhood for ₹7.76cr. Aamir Khan snagged a Pali Hill apartment for ₹9.75cr on June 25. Not to be outdone, Amitabh Bachchan invested approximately ₹60cr in three office units in Andheri West. Adding to the buzz, actor Triptii Dimri splurged ₹14cr on a lavish property in Bandra West.