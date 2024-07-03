In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned Indian screenwriter Javed Akhtar has expanded his real estate portfolio with a ₹7.8cr luxury apartment in Juhu's Sagar Samrat Building, adding to his previous purchase in the same complex.

Javed Akhtar buys luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu

Javed Akhtar adds ₹7.8cr Juhu apartment to real estate portfolio

What's the story Celebrated poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist, Javed Akhtar has added a luxurious apartment to his property portfolio in Mumbai's posh Juhu neighborhood. The ready-to-move-in apartment, spanning approximately 111.43 square meters, was purchased for a staggering ₹7.76 crore on Tuesday as per documents accessed by Square Yards. Per the report, the transaction also involved a stamp duty of ₹46.02 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Akhtar's new property in celebrity-favored building

Akhtar's new property is located in the Sagar Samrat Building—a luxury residential complex in Juhu known for its beautiful beach and high-profile residents. This isn't his first purchase in this area; the portal reports that he bought an adjoining apartment measuring 113.20 square meters for a reported ₹7 crore last year. Apart from owning these two properties, Akhtar currently resides on a different floor within the same cooperative housing society.

Mumbai's luxury real estate beckons Bollywood A-listers

Recently in Mumbai's luxury real estate scene, there have been some eye-catching deals. Aamir Khan snagged a Pali Hill apartment for ₹9.75cr on June 25. Not to be outdone, Amitabh Bachchan invested approximately ₹60cr in three office units in Andheri West on June 20. Adding to the buzz, actor Triptii Dimri—who is awaiting her next release, Bad Newz—splurged ₹14cr on a lavish property in Bandra West on June 3.

Javed Akhtar: A storied career in Indian cinema

Akhtar rose to prominence in the 1970s as a screenwriter, notably through his successful partnership with Salim Khan. The duo, known as Salim-Javed, penned many iconic films including Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973). Post his collaboration with Khan, Akhtar continued scripting for landmark films such as Betaab (1983) and Lakshya (2004). His significant contributions to Indian cinema have earned him prestigious awards like the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), and the Sahitya Akademi Award (2013).

Akhtar and Shabana Azmi: Power couple of Indian cinema

Akhtar is married to acclaimed veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and together they form one of the most influential couples in the Indian film industry. Before marrying Azmi, Akhtar was married to Honey Irani, with whom he shares two children: Farhan and Zoya. Beyond their cinematic contributions, they are also recognized for their active participation in philanthropic activities and social causes. Akhtar's recent works as a lyricist include The Archies, Dunki, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan—all released in 2023.