In brief Simplifying... In brief The filming of 'Salaar 2', directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to kick off in August at Ramoji Film City, with 20% of the movie already shot.

The sequel, promising high drama and political intrigue, is expected to release by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Neel is also committed to shooting 'Dragon' with Jr. NTR and actor Prabhas is gearing up for 'Spirit', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Salaar' sequel to commence production in August

Production of 'Salaar 2' set to begin in August: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:52 pm Jul 03, 202405:52 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to the successful Hombale Films production, Salaar, is reported to commence production on August 10, as per Pinkvilla. Initially slated for a June 2024 start, the filming was postponed due to weather conditions and scheduling conflicts. The film will once again star Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, promising a conflict between their characters following the cliffhanger ending of the first installment.

Filming plan

'Salaar 2' production details and shooting schedule

Sources told the aforementioned portal that "20% of Salaar 2 is already shot" and the filming will take place at Ramoji Film City over a 15-day schedule. The journey of Salaar 2 will begin on a standing set at this location. The shooting period for the film will span eight months, starting in August, with an intended release by the end of 2025.

Director's schedule

Director Prashanth Neel's commitment and future projects

Director Prashanth Neel has committed to shooting two feature films, Salaar 2 and Dragon with Jr. NTR, in 2024 and 2025. According to sources, "He has met both the producers and promised to shoot for the two feature films in the pre-decided timelines." In addition to these projects, actor Prabhas is also set to start shooting for Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the end of 2024.

Sequel insights

'Salaar 2' promises high drama and political intrigue

The sequel to Salaar is set to unfold high drama and political intrigue. A source close to the development stated, "The real drama and politics of the film unfold in the sequel." The audience can expect a different dynamic from Prabhas and Sukumaran in this installment. The plot for Salaar 2 was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now ready for execution.