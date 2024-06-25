Katrina Kaif's team addresses pregnancy speculation, bashes 'unconfirmed reporting'
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's recent limited public appearances have sparked incessant speculation about a possible pregnancy. This conjecture has been fueled by unclear videos of Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, during their recent London trip. In response to these rumors, Kaif's PR team at Raindrop Media issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, "Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation."
Kaif was captured at the airport on Monday
Kaif was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday night, her loose-fitting attire sparking further rumors. As images and videos circulated on social media, many users suggested that the actor was concealing a baby bump. These rumors have been circulating since Kaif and Kaushal got married in December 2021, despite their continued silence on the matter.
Fans defend Kaif against pregnancy speculation
Many of Kaif's fans have defended her against the ongoing pregnancy rumors, slamming trolls. One fan commented on the video stating, "Her fans have been saying she's pregnant for the past 3 years, she isn't pregnant she just gained weight." Another added their perspective on the situation: "If someone has not announced a pregnancy, people want to prove their pregnancy at any cost."
Take a quick look at the couple's work
Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas earlier this year. The actor is set to appear in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but the fate of the Farhan Akhtar directorial hangs in balance. Kaushal, on the other hand, has Bad Newz and Chhaava in the pipeline. His last appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.