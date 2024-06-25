In brief Simplifying... In brief Rumors about Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's possible pregnancy have been swirling, fueled by her recent loose-fitting attire.

Despite the speculation, Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, have remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Kaif's fans have rallied to her defense, criticizing the rumor-mongers.

In terms of work, Kaif is set to star in the upcoming film "Jee Le Zaraa," while Kaushal has "Bad Newz" and "Chhaava" in his future projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Speculation about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy continues despite no substance

Katrina Kaif's team addresses pregnancy speculation, bashes 'unconfirmed reporting'

By Isha Sharma 04:59 pm Jun 25, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's recent limited public appearances have sparked incessant speculation about a possible pregnancy. This conjecture has been fueled by unclear videos of Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, during their recent London trip. In response to these rumors, Kaif's PR team at Raindrop Media issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, "Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation."

Public speculation

Kaif was captured at the airport on Monday

Kaif was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday night, her loose-fitting attire sparking further rumors. As images and videos circulated on social media, many users suggested that the actor was concealing a baby bump. These rumors have been circulating since Kaif and Kaushal got married in December 2021, despite their continued silence on the matter.

Fan support

Fans defend Kaif against pregnancy speculation

Many of Kaif's fans have defended her against the ongoing pregnancy rumors, slamming trolls. One fan commented on the video stating, "Her fans have been saying she's pregnant for the past 3 years, she isn't pregnant she just gained weight." Another added their perspective on the situation: "If someone has not announced a pregnancy, people want to prove their pregnancy at any cost."

Work

Take a quick look at the couple's work

Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas earlier this year. The actor is set to appear in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but the fate of the Farhan Akhtar directorial hangs in balance. Kaushal, on the other hand, has Bad Newz and Chhaava in the pipeline. His last appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.