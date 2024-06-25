Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna might lead 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar'
Acclaimed actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in for the upcoming horror comedy, Vampires of Vijay Nagar, reported Pinkvilla. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is scheduled to commence production in November. If true, this project will mark the second collaboration between Sarpotdar and Vijan following their successful venture, Munjya, and will be the first time Khurrana and Mandanna share screen space.
'Vampires of Vijay Nagar' to begin production soon
The film, Vampires of Vijay Nagar, is expected to start production by the end of this year. An insider revealed that Khurrana and producer Vijan, who previously collaborated on Bala, have been discussing this project for some time. "It will mark the first collaboration of Khurrana and Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage," the insider further added.
Earlier, reports suggested Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast
Last year, reports surfaced indicating that Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be co-starring for the first time in the upcoming horror-comedy film. The reports also mentioned that Khurrana was set to portray a vampire character while Prabhu would play a princess. However, the latest updates reveal that Mandanna replaced Prabhu in the cast. Fans and media await official confirmation of these developments from the makers.
Actors' upcoming projects before 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar'
Before starting work on Vampires of Vijay Nagar, Khurrana is slated to finish shooting for an untitled spy comedy produced by Karan Johar and tentatively begin filming for Anurag Singh's Border 2 in October with Sunny Deol. On the other hand, Mandanna will be wrapping up her shoots for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Sikandar with Salman Khan. The former is now slated to hit theaters in December.