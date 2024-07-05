Terrifying accident on 'Chandu Champion' sets left Kartik Aaryan 'scared'
Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor in Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion, recently shared a terrifying incident from the movie set. In an interview with Zoom, Aaryan detailed an on-set explosion that occurred near his eye during a war sequence rehearsal. The actor described the incident as "quite scary," recalling how he was unable to open his eyes for some time after the explosion due to them being filled with explosive particles.
Timing miscalculation results in on-set explosion
Aaryan explained that the explosion was a result of a timing miscalculation during the rehearsal of a war sequence. "The explosion was supposed to blast on my right side before I reached a certain point after the run," Aaryan said. However, it detonated exactly as he arrived at the designated spot, hitting near his right eye. Despite this frightening incident, he confirmed that no serious harm was done.
Aaryan's eye filled with explosive particles following explosion
After the explosion, Aaryan's right eye was "all muddy" and filled with explosive particles. He was unable to open his eyes for a while after the incident. Fortunately, these particles were not sharp enough to cause injury to his eye. After receiving medical assistance and having his eyes washed out, rehearsals resumed following a brief pause. To note, Chandu Champion's interval block features a war scene from the Ind-Pak clash of 1965 that renders Aaryan's character Murlikant Petkar paralyzed.