In brief Simplifying... In brief During a rehearsal for a war sequence on the set of 'Chandu Champion', actor Kartik Aaryan narrowly escaped a dangerous accident due to a timing miscalculation.

The explosion, intended to detonate on his right, went off as he reached the spot, showering his eye with explosive particles.

Despite the scare, Aaryan confirmed no serious harm was done after receiving medical assistance, and filming resumed shortly after. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kartik Aaryan shares terrifying on-set incident from 'Chandu Champion'

Terrifying accident on 'Chandu Champion' sets left Kartik Aaryan 'scared'

By Isha Sharma 09:25 am Jul 05, 202409:25 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor in Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion, recently shared a terrifying incident from the movie set. In an interview with Zoom, Aaryan detailed an on-set explosion that occurred near his eye during a war sequence rehearsal. The actor described the incident as "quite scary," recalling how he was unable to open his eyes for some time after the explosion due to them being filled with explosive particles.

Rehearsal mishap

Timing miscalculation results in on-set explosion

Aaryan explained that the explosion was a result of a timing miscalculation during the rehearsal of a war sequence. "The explosion was supposed to blast on my right side before I reached a certain point after the run," Aaryan said. However, it detonated exactly as he arrived at the designated spot, hitting near his right eye. Despite this frightening incident, he confirmed that no serious harm was done.

Aftermath

Aaryan's eye filled with explosive particles following explosion

After the explosion, Aaryan's right eye was "all muddy" and filled with explosive particles. He was unable to open his eyes for a while after the incident. Fortunately, these particles were not sharp enough to cause injury to his eye. After receiving medical assistance and having his eyes washed out, rehearsals resumed following a brief pause. To note, Chandu Champion's interval block features a war scene from the Ind-Pak clash of 1965 that renders Aaryan's character Murlikant Petkar paralyzed.